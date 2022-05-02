Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issues new scam warning

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is warning people of a scam that is making the rounds.

The MCSO cautions in a social media post that anyone who receives “a call from Sgt. Taylor, from Missoula County Sheriff's Office it is a SCAM! Or, if you receive a call stating you have a fine/warrant for missing jury selection on Friday, it is a SCAM!”

People are being reminded not to provide personal information that would allow scammers access to credit cards and bank accounts and do not bring them gift cards or cash. Additionally, law enforcement will not call you about a warrant or ask you for money.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-4810.