Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issues phone scam warning

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam that’s making the rounds.

According to a social media post, people have been receiving calls from someone identifying themselves as “Lieutenant Sheriff Maricelli”.

The caller states it’s regarding “a matter of importance”.

The Sheriff’s Office notes that Maricelli is no longer with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and is not making these calls.

“These calls are not valid, and you should hang up immediately if you receive one!” the post advises.

While the Sheriff’s Office does contact people about jury summons, they never ask for money or personal information over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office but isn’t sure if it is legitimate should call 406-258-4810.