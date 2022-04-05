Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning

MISSOULA – The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about a scam that has been recently been making the rounds.

The Sheriff’s Office reports they received a report on Tuesday from an individual who said they received a call from their daughter who claimed to have been in an accident and was crying and very upset.

“Immediately following that call was a call from a lawyer asking for bail money$$$. The "lawyer" did try to negotiate the price down when the person would not pay!” a social media post states.

People should not give out personal information that would allow scammers access to credit cards and bank accounts.

The Sheriff’s Office notes that neither law enforcement nor the IRS will call about a warrant or ask for money.

