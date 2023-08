MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 19-year-old man.

The male — whose name has not been released — is an American Indian who is 6'2" tall and weighs 205 pounds.

He was last seen in East Missoula wearing all black.

"If seen do not approach and call 911 immediately," a social media post states.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.