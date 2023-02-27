Missoula County Sheriff's Office warns of scam

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning on social media about a scammer who is calling potential victims, saying there is a warrant for their arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the scam artist names District Court Judge Jason Marks as the person signing the warrant.

The scammer demands that to avoid arrest, you bring them money in some form, whether cash or gift cards.

A reminder — government agencies will never call and demand financial information on the phone.

If you are suspicious of the call, hang up, and call the agency with their officially listed phone number and confirm the request.