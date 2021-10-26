Missoula County tax bills hit the mail

MISSOULA — The bill will be in the mail no later than this Thursday if you are a property owner in Missoula County.

That's when all property tax bills will be mailed. But if you don't want to wait, they are available right now online.

Tax payments for the first half of the year are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Payments are currently being accepted and online payments may be made via credit card, debit card or electronic check.

The fee for paying online is waived, so it won't cost you extra.

Taxes can be paid:

By mail: Clerk and Treasurer’s Office,200 W. Broadway St., Missoula MT, 59802

Online: www.missoulataxes.us

Blue courthouse dropbox: located in the west parking lot off Woody Street

To access tax bills online:

Visit www.missoulataxes.us

Search by last name, property address, geo code or taxpayer ID

After the query has run, click “Detail” to view a pie chart that breaks down taxes among the different jurisdictions

You can also visit www.missoulaproperty.us for a more visual search and then click the“tax” tab in the property information box once a parcel has been selected.

Property owners will likely see a portion of their taxes supporting several jurisdictions and districts. For example, Missoula County and the City of Missoula each set their own budgets and tax rates, and property taxes also support local school districts. Additionally, property taxes fund special districts that provide services like fire protection, bus service, irrigation, water and sewer. A portion of property taxes also supports schools statewide, including the Montana University System.

Property owners who have specific questions regarding their tax bills, it’s important that they contact the appropriate jurisdiction. Below are the six largest taxing jurisdictions likely to appear on a tax bill in Missoula County:

Missoula County Public Schools: 406-728-2400, ext.1024

City of Missoula: 406-552-6122

Missoula County: 406-258-4847

Missoula Urban Transportation District (Mountain Line): 406-543-8386

Missoula Rural Fire District: 406-549-6172

Montana University System: 406-449-9124

Contact information for more taxing jurisdictions in Missoula County is online here. Additional information on tax bills and payments is available online here.