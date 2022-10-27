Missoula County tax bills mailed out

MISSOULA - Missoula County mailed out 2022 tax bills to all property owners in the county earlier this week.

Tax bills are also available online at missoulataxes.us.

Tax payments for the first half of the year must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The Clerk and Treasurer’s Office is accepting tax payments online via credit card, debit card or electronic check (eCheck). Service fees apply when paying online by credit or debit card.

There is no fee to pay by eCheck, and the Clerk and Treasurer’s Office recommends property owners use this option if possible.

Other options for submitting payment include:

By mail: Clerk and Treasurer’s Office, 200 W. Broadway St., Missoula, MT, 59802

Online: missoulataxes.us

By drop box: Blue courthouse drop box is located in the west parking lot off Woody Street

To access tax bills online:

Visit missoulataxes.us

Click “pay my taxes”

Search by last name, property address, geo code or taxpayer ID

After the query has run, click “Detail” to view a pie chart that breaks down taxes among the different jurisdictions

You can also visit missoulaproperty.us for a visual search

Then click the “Taxes” tab in the property information box once a parcel has been selected.

The Clerk and Treasurer’s Office notes that because Missoula County collects taxes for all taxing jurisdictions within the county, property owners will likely see a portion of their taxes supporting several jurisdictions and districts.

For example, Missoula County and the City of Missoula each set their own budgets and tax rates, and property taxes also support local school districts. Additionally, property taxes fund special districts that provide services like fire protection, bus service, irrigation, water and sewer.

A portion of property taxes also supports schools statewide, including the Montana University System.

Missoula County has created a document called the Budget in Brief, to help residents to understand the County budget and how it’s reflected in their taxes. The Budget in Brief can be found online at missoula.co/budgets.

Officials note that if property owners have specific questions regarding their tax bills, it’s important that they contact the appropriate jurisdiction.

Here are the six largest taxing jurisdictions likely to appear on a tax bill in Missoula County:

Missoula County Public Schools: 406-728-2400, ext. 1024

City of Missoula: 406-552-6122

Missoula County: 406-258-4847 (Clerk and Treasurer) or 406-258-4918 (Financial Services)

Missoula Urban Transportation District (Mountain Line): 406-543-8386

Missoula Rural Fire District: 406-549-6172

Montana University System: 406-449-9124

Contact information for more taxing jurisdictions in Missoula County is available online here. Additional information on tax bills and payments is available here.