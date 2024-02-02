Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula County to host open house on Maclay Bridge closure

Maclay Bridge Winter
Dennis Bragg/MTN News file photo
Maclay Bridge Winter
Posted at 11:11 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 13:11:41-05

MISSOULA — Missoula County will hold an open house on Tuesday, February 6 to discuss the recent closure of Maclay Bridge west of Missoula.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the FWP regional office, located at 3201 Spurgin Road.

Representatives from Public Works, the Montana Department of Transportation, engineering firm HDR and the Office of Emergency Management will be on hand to answer questions about the closure.

Missoula County Commissioners Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick will also be available to talk to residents.

There will be no formal presentation, and residents are encouraged to stop by the open house at a time that's convenient for them.

More information about the Maclay Bridge closure and the proposed South Avenue Bridge is online at missoulacountyvoice.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader