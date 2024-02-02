Missoula County to host open house on Maclay Bridge closure

MISSOULA — Missoula County will hold an open house on Tuesday, February 6 to discuss the recent closure of Maclay Bridge west of Missoula.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the FWP regional office, located at 3201 Spurgin Road.

Representatives from Public Works, the Montana Department of Transportation, engineering firm HDR and the Office of Emergency Management will be on hand to answer questions about the closure.

Missoula County Commissioners Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick will also be available to talk to residents.

There will be no formal presentation, and residents are encouraged to stop by the open house at a time that's convenient for them.

More information about the Maclay Bridge closure and the proposed South Avenue Bridge is online at missoulacountyvoice.com.