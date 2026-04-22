MISSOULA — For those ages 14–18 hoping to spend the summer outside, Missoula County's Department of Ecology and Extension offers a paid program focused on fieldwork and conservation.

"We just got to go explore Montana, backpacking, just hiking through the mountains and pulling weeds, learning about native plant diversity and also noxious weed management," former program participant Tyler Brett said.

Brett wanted two things from a summer job: to get outside and make a positive impact in the place he calls home.

"My sister had done the internship back when she was in high school, so I heard about it from her. And I just thought it would be a great opportunity," Brett said.

The Youth in Restoration Program started in 2013 through an agreement with the Bureau of Land Management’s Missoula office.

"You are mentored and taught by professionals within this natural resource conservation world who are the people managing the lands and the reasons we all live in Montana," said the education coordinator for the Missoula County Department of Ecology and Extension.

Since then, each cohort has received hands-on training in conservation work.

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Missoula County Youth in Restoration Program accepting applications

"It gives you a better perspective of why we live here, why we are able to access these cool spaces, and how they are maintained so that we can do so," Rogge said.

Through multiple partnerships, the program brings participants to natural resource and conservation projects across Montana.

"Backpacking in the Bob and then the Great Burn area. And those were super fun. We've done some bio-control collections down in Ravalli County. We did some work at the Bison Range. Some of my favorite days of the program were collecting bio-control agents. That's where we just collect insects that feed on noxious weeds to help manage the weeds' population," Brett said.

For Brett, it was a life-changing experience that sparked a passion for ecology.

"It showed me that there's so many career opportunities in restoration and conservation work. It actually led me to apply to UM under an environmental science degree, brought me back to this organization," Brett said, noting he now works at the Ecology and Extension office.

The hourly rate for participants is $16.50. Employment runs from June 16 through the week of Aug. 17.

Applications are open until May 8, and all applicants receive an interview.

"If you have any inkling that you might want to be in the science field, this would be a wonderful job opportunity for you," Rogge said.

Click here to learn more and apply.