Missoula daycare discusses RSV impact, prevention for young children

MISSOULA — RSV, while common, can send kids to the hospital. Missoula daycares and health centers alike are seeing a rise in cases.

In fact, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is seeing the highest numbers all winter lately. Approximately 9.5 of the 600 tests for RSV have come back positive, according to DPHHS.

With RSV severely impacting young children across the country, childcare businesses like Missoula's Fort Courage are taking every precaution possible to keep the germs out and the kids healthy.

"Every time you have to wipe a nose, you have to wash your hands, changing diapers, any of that," director Stephanie Brunner said.

Kids love to play with toys and their friends at daycare Fort Courage Child Care. However, when someone starts showing symptoms of RSV, like trouble breathing, coughing, or runny nose, it can alter everything.

"We have buckets of sanitizer that are set out for anybody that puts toys in their mouths. As soon as they're done, it's put right into the sanitizer bucket," Brunner detailed. She continued, "Especially with RSV, some of the kiddos can have a cough for 2 or 3 weeks afterward."

Along with keeping little hands from spreading germs, when a kid gets sick Brunner will separate them from the class. "We have space in my office for the kiddos or they have quiet some of the rooms have quiet areas," Brunner explained.

While the kids are getting some rest, they also are being checked by a watchful eye. "We let have them get their waters and lay down and take a rest. We'll take their temperature. And then if any of the state guidelines are reached, such as temperature or any of that, we'll give the parents a heads up," Brunner told MTN. Then, once a parent takes the child home they are encouraged to keep them home until they are feeling better.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports these instances where a child would be excluded from daycare. "Fever over 101F (except immunization-related fevers) - may return when child is 24 hours fever free. Vomiting or diarrhea - may return when child is 24 hours free from vomiting or diarrhea... Symptoms of severe illness (uncontrolled coughing, breathing difficulty or wheezing, stiff neck, irritability, poor food or fluid intake, or seizure) - may return after healthcare provider clearance."

"If they do have anything with RSV or anything like that, we just ask that the doctor let us know when they're healthy enough to come back to care," Brunner said.

Atty Moriarty, Community Medical Center Pediatric Hospitalist and President of the Montana Chapter of Pediatrics, notes that RSV, while common, can pose dangerous risks, especially to kids. "RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus is the most common reason that kids are admitted to the hospital in the United States. 99% of kids get this between the ages of 0 and 2," Moriarty told MTN.

The most susceptible to severe RSV in the younger population is newborns. "In terms of who's at the highest risk, our newborn babies really are because their airways are so small," Moriarty said. "A tickle for us can really mean a hospitalization for a newborn baby," she added.

Moriarty says CMC has seen many cases of RSV and hospitalizations this winter. Still, though, there are ways to prevent RSV, like washing hands, getting a vaccination, and keeping away from others. "Don't worry if your kid gets it. But do watch them for signs of increased work of breathing," Moriarty said. "There's an RSV antibody that's available for kids in age range 0 to 8 months, in the first RSV season, that prevents up to 80 to 90% of hospitalizations," she explained.

Other helpful actions Moriarty recommends include, "If they do get sick, make sure that they're staying well hydrated, giving them small amounts frequently of whatever they want to drink. We also recommend using a nasal aspirator to help clear some of the mucus out of their nose, since our little ones don't know how to blow their nose yet," she detailed.