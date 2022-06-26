Missoula doctor speaks out about decision overturning Roe v. Wade

MISSOULA – A Missoula doctor is speaking out following Friday’s US Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Missoula high risk pregnancy specialist called this a very complex issue in an interview with Maritsa Georgiou a national correspondent with our partner Newsy.

Dr. M. Bardett Fausett discussed multiple scenarios when pregnant women are faced with terrible choices, like if babies have lethal conditions which can also be dangerous for the mother.

Dr. Fausett said it's not a black and white issue -- and he hopes people try to understand other perspectives and ask what would happen if they found themselves in one of these situations.

'Obviously, I take care of pregnant women I support life and, and all of that, but at the same time, there are these very difficult choices,” Dr. Fausett said.

“And I think we've created unfortunately a false dichotomy of life and choice that they're buzzwords but they in reality, most of us care about life and most of you care about choice," Dr. Fausett concluded.