Missoula Dose of Hope Narcan vending machines helping curb overdoses

MISSOULA — A 2017 Montana Department of Justice finding shows that 1 in 10 Montanans is dependent on or abusing alcohol or drugs.

However, United Way of Missoula's Dose of Hope vending machine project is looking to change that statistic.

"We had an incident last year in which someone was overdosing in a parking lot and someone ran into a business and said, 'Hey, do you happen to have Narcan?' And fortunately, that business did," United Way Substance Use Disorder Connect Coalition coordinator Shannan Sproull said.

Sproull notes the availability of naloxone, commonly called Narcan, is helping reduce fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Missoula.

"In the first six months before the machines were installed, there were seven overdoses. In the second six months, there were only four," Sproull detailed.

"Non-fatal overdose numbers were 50 in the first six months and 35 in the second six months," Sproull added.

Thanks to United Way's Dose of Hope vending machines around town, a push of a button can save a life.

"I think one of the coolest things about this project is that people can access naloxone really at any time," Missoula Public Health substance abuse prevention coordinator Leah Fitch-Brody told MTN.

Narcan and fentanyl test strips are available for free from the State of Montana at the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter, the Missoula Food Bank, the Hope Rescue Mission, and the Mountain Line Transfer Center.

"Because addiction is such a stigmatized condition, you may not know if your family member, your friend, or your coworker is struggling with substance use," Fitch-Brody said.

Vending machines were installed in mid-2024. At the end of December, 850 Narcan boxes were taken — and in 2025, the number is going up.

"At this point in mid-March, we're at 1,100 boxes of Narcan and 800 plus fentanyl test strip kits," Sproull noted.

Anyone can take a Narcan to have handy at their home, or business or even carried around town in a purse or backpack.

"You literally just sort of put it in the nostril and squeeze," Sproull said when sharing how to use Narcan.

Missoula Public Health offers Narcan training throughout the year.

"Somebody cannot Narcan themselves, right? So, it's really important for the people around them to be prepared for an emergency," Fitch-Brody stated.

United Way can help connect people to more resources for substance abuse recovery.

"We always encourage people to look at seeking help if they're having challenges with their substance use, if they're misusing or have a substance use disorder, but as with so many things, people have to do it in their own time, but if they aren't alive to be able to make that decision, they can't get there," Sproull said.