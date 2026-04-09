Missoula Downtown Foundation replaces Caras Park canopy, adds fresh paint

MISSOULA — Work is underway to update several features at Caras Park in downtown Missoula.

"The Missoula Downtown Foundation raised $550,000 last year to pay for all of these improvements," said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership.

The project includes a new large canopy for the pavilion and the bandstand. Both structures will also get a fresh coat of blue paint, along with new cables for the walls.

The project is the result of three years of planning and was almost entirely funded by the private sector.

The canopy for the pavilion was removed Wednesday morning. Nearly 30 years old, it lasted twice as long as expected.

Fabricon, which installed the original canopy in 1997, returned to handle the updates.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Fabricon and Staggs Painting working to enhance Caras Park

Staggs Painting provided the fresh coat of paint for this round of work.

McCarthy said she hopes the new canopy will debut in time for the 32nd annual Garden City BrewFest on Saturday, May 2.

"It's a major capital improvement project. It's something that is definitely necessary," McCarthy said. "We're excited to be doing another round of investment in our city's town square."

In the meantime, Home ReSource, a local business, will recycle the old fabric that was removed.