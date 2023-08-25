Missoula Electric Cooperative issues scam warning

MISSOULA - The Missoula Electric Cooperative (MEC) is issuing a warning of three employee impersonation incidents that have occurred over the past week.

The first incident was reported on Aug. 18 in Florence when a man in an unmarked white Ford Ranger truck went door-to-door, telling residents he was from the "Missoula Co-op" and doing "in-home energy audits." The person who initially reported the incident reported the visitor asked to come inside and declined to provide a name when asked.

The second incident was reported on the morning of Aug. 25 and occurred on Virginia Drive off of 39th Street in Missoula. MEC reports two men in an unmarked white truck told a homeowner's niece that they were with "Missoula Co-op" and needed on the property to "take photos of the electrical equipment." They are suspected of returning later and robbing the home.

The third incident happened in Clinton in the early afternoon of Aug. 25. A man was reported to be going door-to-door on Handley Loop wearing a yellow safety vest. He reportedly told the member who reported the incident that he needed on her property to "check for gas leaks."

MEC is asking people to know the following information:



MEC does not do random energy audits. Energy audits are exclusively for Co-op members, and members must contact MEC to request an in-home energy audit. This would occur on a pre-scheduled day/time.

MEC DOES NOT serve gas. Therefore, would not be checking for gas leaks.

MEC notes in a social media post that these appear to be random incidents and not utility-specific as only one of the three incidents reported was an MEC member.

The Missoula Electric Cooperative does visit member homes to install or maintain electrical equipment or to trim vegetation or trees near Co-op power lines. All work is conducted by MEC team members who can provide proof of employment. They will be driving a clearly marked company vehicle, likely wearing branded flame retardant clothing and will be able to confirm your account information. They would also willingly provide a name so you could call our office to verify their employment.

MEC is offering the following safety information in response to the recent reported incidents:

