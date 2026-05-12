MISSOULA — For over thirty years, Missoula Emergency Services, Inc. (MESI) has responded to medical calls not just in the city, but the surrounding area too.

Some MESI employees say they're now the ones looking for some help which is why they may form a union.

"Create some standards to promote fairness and equality for myself and my employees," paramedic Keith Szudarksi said.



Unlike ambulances that are connected to a local hospital, MESI, is a privately-owned company.



They provide 24/7 critical care transport not just in Missoula County, but also are available for Ravalli, Lake, Mineral, and Granite counties when needed.



"The thing about the job is it's kind of unpredictable. Always have to be ready for whatever happens," paramedic Rachel Thomas said.

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Missoula Emergency Services first responders looking to unionize

Staff says they want transparency in their expectations from management and fairness in pay which is why they're looking to unionize.



"There have been cases where people get different pay for a similar scope in years. Scheduling practices aren't always fair for people," Szudarksi detailed.



"I don't wanna have to choose between doing a job I love and not doing a job I love because of pay," Thomas said.



"At least 80 employees out of the 105 employees at MESI are part-time. There is suspicion that it is by design so that they don't have to pay those benefits forward," paramedic Melissa Hill added.



In a statement to MTN, MESI manager Don Whalen did not address the claims made by the employees, but wrote:



"Missoula Emergency Services has proudly served the Missoula community for decades, and our leadership team has dedicated much of their professional lives to this organization and the Community we serve.



Owner David Kuhn has been with MESI since 1998, became a partner in 2004, and has served as sole owner since 2010. General Manager Don Whalen began his career with MESI in 1982. Together, they have spent decades working alongside the dedicated crew members who provide emergency medical services to this community every day.



We respect the legal rights of every eligible employee to make their own informed decision in this process. Our focus remains on ensuring that employees have accurate information, understand their options, and feel comfortable asking questions directly.



MESI remains committed to maintaining a workplace built on professionalism, respect, teamwork, and open communication. We believe the strongest path forward is continuing to work together directly to address concerns, strengthen the organization, and continue providing exceptional service to the community.



At the end of the day, this decision belongs to the employees, and we encourage everyone to vote and make the choice they believe is best for themselves and their families." Don Whalen, MESI Manager

"I feel like we're just as essential as the cops and the firefighters, and to us, we feel like we're the underdogs all the time, and I know private EMS is different, but I feel like we can make it a little better for ourselves," Szudarksi said.

"We just want a fair an equal voice at the table," Hill said.



The union vote will take place throughout shifts from Wednesday, May 13, through Friday, May 15.

MTN will keep you updated.