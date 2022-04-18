Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter closing

MISSOULA - Missoula’s Emergency Winter Shelter at Johnson Street and North Avenue is closing for the season on Monday.

As we reported earlier, Missoula officials say the shelter has offered indoor shelter for up to 150 people per night since it opened on Nov. 1

Several options remain available as the city and county continue to work on their Operation Shelter initiative.

Those options include The Poverello Center, which continues to operate at CDC recommended capacity of about 80 people per night.

Additionally, the Authorized Camping Site, a City-County project on city land that opened in January, offers 40 camping spots.

