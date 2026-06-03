Missoula family rooting for child to win Junior Ranger contest

MISSOULA — One Missoula family is turning hardships into positives.

They've struggled with housing, but are hoping winning a contest brings a life changing experience to their daughter.

Amanda Scott just turned 6 and has an insatiable curiosity.

She loves bugs, dogs, and exploring outside.

The family has spent more than six months unhoused, staying at campgrounds. That's just gotten Amanda more interested in the natural world.

"We were actually homeless when we went camping. and it was a highlight of her life because, you know, with discovering her dad taught her all about the bugs and the water, she is a water child to no end," mother Darlene Miller said.

That's why Amanda's parents signed her up for the junior ranger contest. If she wins, she'll get to meet biologist Jeff Corwin and a prize of $20,000.

"Right now we're dealing with what we have to go through, but for us, the most important thing to me is that she gets to experience time with Jeff Corwin. It's just another path she can go down, and as much as she loves animals now, I think that would be an amazing opportunity for her," Miller explained.

"Thank you for voting for me!" Amanda exclaimed.

Voting is live until Thursday, June 4, at 7 p.m.

Click here to support Amanda.