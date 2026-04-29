MISSOULA — The weather is warming up, and the Missoula Farmers' Market will return Saturday for its 54th season.

The market prides itself on being the longest-running farmers' market in Missoula. It has been a cultural staple since 1972, located near the XXXXs and covering the north end of Higgins Avenue downtown.

Shoppers can expect a wide variety of local growers and producers. The market features vegetables, agricultural crafts and food vendors with cold beverages and sweet treats. It also offers meats, eggs and mushrooms, along with canned vegetables, jellies, jams, sauces and dried teas.

"The Missoula Farmers’ Market has always been home to a variety of vendors who hail from Missoula and all over the world. We’re proud to feature local food with an international flair and can’t wait to taste the delicacies from both new and seasoned vendors this year," Lou Ann Crowley, president of the Missoula Farmers' Market board of directors, said.

Tami Hubbard Live music offered in previous years at the market

The atmosphere Saturday will include live music and shoppers supporting local vendors.

"We always try to keep it very, very local, very food adjacent with our produce and our crafts," Tami Hubbard, market manager, said. "One of the stipulations we have for anybody that sells non-food is that the materials that they use have to be harvested in Western Montana, so we really try to keep it a very traditional farmers' market," Hubbard said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Market manager, Tami Hubbard

The lively scene Saturday will not be short on socializing or coffee.

"We call it date shopping, so people like to get together with their friends, grab a cup of coffee in the morning. We'll have live music and maybe buy a pastry as they just kind of stroll around," Hubbard said.

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Missoula Farmers' Market returns for its 54th season

Parking can fill up quickly, so Hubbard recommended arriving early. She added that another option for transportation is the Farmers Market Trolley, which makes rounds downtown every half-hour.

Shoppers have two chances to visit the market. The Saturday market runs through October, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Tuesday evening market runs from June through September, from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Missoula Farmers' Market website or Instagram.