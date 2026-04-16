Missoula Fire Department conducting hazardous materials training exercises at the Glacier Ice Rink

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department is conducting hazardous materials training exercises Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glacier Ice Rink.

The public may notice emergency personnel wearing full HazMat protective suits and using training props designed to simulate real-world scenarios. The activity will be visible from Russell Street and may appear similar to an active emergency response.

The department stated this is a planned training exercise and there is no danger to the public. The training is part of the Missoula Fire Department's ongoing commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness for hazardous materials incidents.

