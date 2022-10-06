Missoula Fire Department holding training exercise on Mount Jumbo

MISSOULA - The Missoula Fire Department is be conducting training in the Mount Jumbo area on Thursday.

Low Angle/ Wilderness Response training in the Mount Jumbo Area on Thursday, October 6 beginning at 0900.

MFD notes the "Low Angle/Wilderness Response" training may include staging personnel and/or apparatus on the “L” Trail and around the trailhead.

People are being asked not to call 9-1-1 about this exercise.

A news release asks that people hiking the “L” Trail "allow personnel to conduct training without disruption."