Missoula Fire Department reflects on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department has had a busy year. In early 2020, they were brought on board Missoula's incident management team for COVID-19 response.

They were also hit with positive cases among crew members last summer, while never lessening service to the area. Captain Ron Brunell told MTN News that pandemic fatigue is a real issue, but the team is seeing a silver lining while continuing to follow guidelines.

"The fire department's been vaccinated. We can start just where we are following current CDC recommendations with it, you know, because we can't afford to not provide service to residents. So, we're doing it cautiously with what the CDC recommendations are and we evaluate it constantly," explained Brunell.

