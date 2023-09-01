Missoula Fire Department responds to house fire in Ranch Club neighborhood

MISSOULA — Missoula firefighters responded to a house fire in the Ranch Club neighborhood Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Missoula Fire Department, the call came in just before 9:00 p.m. to 8601 Ranch Club Road for a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

There were no occupants or pets in the home at the time of the incident.

The fire was contained to the contents of the fire room and did not burn any structural parts of the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by a Fire Prevention Bureau inspector.

