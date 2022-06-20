Missoula fire officials issue fireworks reminder

MISSOULA - Summer officially begins Wednesday and then we are almost at the doorstep of the Fourth of July — and that means fireworks.

With that in mind, the Missoula Rural Fire District is now reminding people to be safe with pyrotechnics.

Make sure you know the local rules before you light up the sky.

For instance, most fireworks are illegal in the city of Missoula.

They're allowed on private property in the county, but don't take fireworks into state or federal lands.

Additional information regarding fireworks restrictions can be found at https://mcfpa.org/fireworks_use.htm.

Fire officials are also reminding people to be careful around fireworks.

Keep a bucket of water nearby, light the fireworks on level surfaces, and keep them away from children.