Missoula firefighters extinguish house fire on Eddy Avenue

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that spread through a home on Eddy Avenue late Tuesday night.

Crews responded to 534 Eddy Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of visible flames and a person exiting through a basement window.

Five engines and one ladder truck arrived to find smoke and fire originating in the basement. Because of reports of a possible occupant inside, firefighters conducted a primary search of the residence while working to contain the flames.

Crews rotated frequently due to the extent of the fire and the labor-intensive overhaul.

Officials reported no injuries to civilians, pets or firefighters. A fire investigator has been assigned to determine the cause of the fire.

The Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services Inc. also assisted at the scene.