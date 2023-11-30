Missoula Food Bank begins 38th annual holiday drive

MISSOULA — The Missoula Food Bank's 38th annual Holiday Drive kicks off on Friday, December 1, 2023.

"Healthy food is an important part of the holiday season," said Missoula Food Bank executive director Amy Allison Thompson. "By contributing to this year's holiday drive, we can ensure every Missoulian has enough to eat."

On Dec. 1, Jackson Contractor Group will match each donation received up to $10,000 on December 1. Food donations can be dropped off in person at 1720 Wyoming Street.

The fundraiser runs through December with a goal of raising $325,000.

The Missoula Food Bank notes that it served 1-in-5 people in Missoula County in 2022 — nearly 25,000 individuals and 7,500 households.

Donations can be made here or by calling 406-549-0543.

The Missoula Food Bank is open for distribution on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.