Missoula Food Bank executive director resigning

MISSOULA - The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is losing its executive director.

Aaron Brock is resigning after seven years to become Montana Director of Development for The Nature Conservancy.

The Missoula Food Bank touted Brock's accomplishments in a news release -- particularly the move to a new, larger facility on Wyoming Street, which is able to serve more people.

The community center also now includes an onsite child learning center, a learning kitchen, and a Partnership Health Center satellite clinic.

“I’m so proud of the work that has happened here at the food bank, and I feel humbled and grateful to have been a part of these past seven-plus years,” Brock said. “It has been a privilege to work with this talented team and so many generous and skilled volunteers and partners, and I will always have a very special place in my heart for Missoula Food Bank & Community Center.”

“Aaron leaves big shoes to fill,” says Kari Schauss, board chair. “The Board is so grateful for Aaron’s leadership and service and knows that he will be missed. At this time, the Board Leadership Committee is forming a task force to strategize for succession.”

Brock's last day as executive director will be Feb. 25.