Missoula Food Bank nets 3-year grant

MISSOULA — This is the busiest time of year for the Missoula Food Bank, and some good news is coming their way in the form of a $275,000 grant.

The three-year grant will help with the food bank's efforts to distribute food in three local areas. The money will go to enhancing services in Lolo, and summer services at the Future Mobile Home Park.

“We're so grateful for the capacity to be able to bring that back. So, I think that you know, people who are outside city limits, they have different barriers to food access, including transportation or money for fuel or lots of different things,” explained Missoula Food Bank Development and Advocacy Director Jessica Allred.

“Time is one of those as well. And so being able to take food distribution to the outlying communities, communities right outside of the city limit and it just really helps to improve access to food for families.”

The Missoula Food Bank is also aiming to bring back food services in Bonner.