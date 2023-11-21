Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula Food Bank offering free meals for children Wednesday

Missoula Food Bank
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MTN News
The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center on Wyoming Street in Missoula
Missoula Food Bank
Posted at 10:48 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 12:48:27-05

MISSOULA — The Missoula Food Bank is providing free meals for children as many schools closed on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Kids can eat free on Wednesday at EmPower Place at the Missoula Food Bank on Wyoming Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children must enjoy their meal at EmPower Place, there is no grab-and-go.

For people who can't make it to the food bank, there will be a meal bus at the following locations:

  • Linda Vista Apartments: 10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.
  • University Village: 11:10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
  • Creekside Apartments: 11:45 a.m. -12:05 p.m.
  • Travois Village: 12:20 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
  • Futura Park 12:55 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader