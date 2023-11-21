Missoula Food Bank offering free meals for children Wednesday

MISSOULA — The Missoula Food Bank is providing free meals for children as many schools closed on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Kids can eat free on Wednesday at EmPower Place at the Missoula Food Bank on Wyoming Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children must enjoy their meal at EmPower Place, there is no grab-and-go.

For people who can't make it to the food bank, there will be a meal bus at the following locations:

