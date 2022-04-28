Missoula Food Bank sees busiest month in history

MISSOULA - The COVID-19 pandemic may be easing, but the effort to supply food to those in need hasn't slowed down.

According to the Daily Montanan, March was the busiest month in the 40-year history of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

The Missoula Food Bank's Jessica Allred says that in 23 days the nonprofit provided more than 12,000 services to about 4,300 households. There were 11 days when staff served more than 200 families, something they normally see only two or three times a month.

Meanwhile, the Daily Montanan says organizations like the Missoula Food Bank and the Montana Food Bank Network are hoping the state will change its mind about supporting a federal food program to serve children over the summer.

Montana would lose out on nearly $37 million from the pandemic EBT program, which provides a purchasing card families can use to buy food.

The State of Montana must submit a plan to secure the federal funds by a fast-approaching deadline, but officials have so far declined, citing a drop in need as well as administrative burdens.