MISSOULA - The long wait is over for Frugals fans in Missoula.

The hamburger joint on Brooks Street reopened on Sunday after being closed for several months.

Frugals closed following a gas explosion that caused a fire in their building in early October.

Some of the fan favorites — cheeseburgers, milkshakes, cheese curds, and french fries — that rival the best are on the menu.

Frugal’s opened its first burger stand in Port Angeles, Washington more than 30 years ago.