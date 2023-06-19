Missoula group aims to help women in business

MISSOULA - Women in business face a unique set of challenges but luckily there is a group in Missoula that helps women through those challenges.

The Women’s Business Network — a support group for women in business since 1985 — includes entrepreneurs, business owners, and corporate employees. They meet a few times a month for educational presentations and networking events.

The group has recently rebranded to attract new and diverse women to the group. Women’s Business Network President Karen Berg-Digangi says it’s important for women to have a group of others to relate to.

“I mean, the main value and purpose of this organization is empowerment of women, by women. So having a space where we feel like we have this safe community we can relate to each other. We can talk about motherhood and business, we can talk about what it's like being a woman in business, you know, we can relate and empower each other, to do more and do better in this community."

Membership in the Women’s Business Network costs $30 a month, and they will be having their relaunch party on June 22, 2023.

Additional information about the group can be found here.