Missoula gym to help keep their New Year's resolutions

MISSOULA — We all have New Year’s resolutions around this time of year, but how do we stay with those goals? Some members and workers at a Missoula gym have suggestions.

January is one of the busiest months of the year for gyms due to the number of people making New Year’s resolutions to get in shape or be healthier.

“You know the New Year’s resolutions we kind of like to look at as it’s an opportunity really to create an area that people come in and really address health and fitness,” VRTX Fitness owner Rene Nazelrod said.

She added that it can be stressful for new gym members to begin working out in a gym setting, but she hopes to alleviate that stress.

“A lot of times when it comes to a gym the hardest part is getting here, parking in the parking lot, and walking through the front doors. So, by the time they’ve come through the front doors, [they have] already committed to at least come in and tour the facility.”

Derek Joesph/MTN News Members working out at VTRX Fitness in Missoula on January 1, 2024.

“So, typically, people are pretty upbeat honestly. We give them a tour of the facility and tell them a little bit about all of our different programs,” Nazelrod continued. “And like I said, it’s really about inclusivity of bringing everybody in and educate them about what they should do to work out.”

Another way VRTX Fitness encourages people to stay active is by encouraging its members to work out with their community through collaborative fitness classes and personal training rather than by themselves.

Sophia Petrino, who is a regular at VRTX, says working out with others is a great way to stay motivated and confident at the gym.

“Find a friend or a buddy that you can work out with. Having someone that you know can really, really help your experience,” she noted. “But if you don’t have somebody you know, trying out a group fit class first is always a great option, and just remembering people are more concerned about themselves than they are about you. That really helped me gain a lot more confidence in the gym.”

No matter how big or small your goals are, remember to tackle them one step at a time.