Missoula Health and Wellness Fair this weekend

MISSOULA — The 5th Annual Missoula Health and Wellness Fair will feature a wide array of health services and medical screenings on Saturday.

It will provide valuable information, presentations, and advice from over 40 leading health-oriented businesses and organizations, all of which will be set up with informational booths.

This year will include the new bivalent Covid-19 boosters, Flu, Shingles, and Tdap vaccinations. In addition, the City/County Health Department’s Infectious Disease team will provide STI testing, counseling, and information. WIC and Missoula Healthy Families will provide information on their programs.

The public will be given the opportunity to speak one-on-one with professionals about health topics that concern them. They’ll also be able to obtain resources, materials, and handouts that can educate them about their medical needs, and guide them through their healthcare decisions.

This year's speaker lineup includes Wendy Paxton: “Snoring? Not sleeping well? Let’s take a closer look!”, Dr. Liz Walker: “Pour from a Full Cup: Why Stress Wreaks Havoc on All Areas of Your Life”, Maurika Moore: “New Rules for Health and Wellness Care at the Fulfillment of Life” and Jenifer Krause: “Trauma: How it is Stored and How it Can be Healed”.

The fair will be from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm at the Missoula Hilton Garden Inn Convention Center.

For a complete schedule and list of exhibitors, visit www.MissoulaHealthFair.com.