Missoula health department to distribute COVID-19 home test kits

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department will distributre Missoula County's allotment of at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits on Monday, February 14th.

Tests can be picked up from the COVID-19 Testing Center located at 3665 West Broadway.

Each kit contains two at-home COVID-19 tests, and one kit will be distributed per household.

The Health Department asks that those who are picking up a test kit use the testing entrance to the parking lot. Those who are picking up kits will not need to get out of their car to receive an at-home test kit.

The test kits will be handed out during the following clinic hours:

Monday: 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Tuesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Wednesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Thursday: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Friday: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 2:00pm