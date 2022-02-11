Missoula health department to distribute COVID-19 home test kits

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department will distributre Missoula County's allotment of at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits on Monday, February 14th.
Tests can be picked up from the COVID-19 Testing Center located at 3665 West Broadway.
Each kit contains two at-home COVID-19 tests, and one kit will be distributed per household.
The Health Department asks that those who are picking up a test kit use the testing entrance to the parking lot. Those who are picking up kits will not need to get out of their car to receive an at-home test kit.
The test kits will be handed out during the following clinic hours:
Monday: 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Tuesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am - 4:00pm
Friday: 9:00am - 1:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 2:00pm