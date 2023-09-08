Watch Now
Missoula high school student winner in 2023 Paint the State Art Contest

Violet Ries found a passion for art early in high school, now she uses her talent to start a conversation about drug use in Montana
Violet Ries
Andy Mepham/MTN News
Violet Ries, second place winner in the teen division of the 2023 Paint the State art contest.
Violet Ries
Posted at 10:10 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 12:10:51-04

MISSOULA - The Montana Meth Project recently announced the winners of the 2023 Paint the State art contest.

Paint the State is a program of the Montana Meth Project.

The statewide public art contest that launched in 2006 to encourage artists across the state to communicate the risks of methamphetamine use and inspire drug-free lives

Using exterior paint, Violet Ries, a senior at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, created a mural on the exterior walls of a hay barn located on her family's property south of Missoula.

Missoula Meth Project Winner Missoula
Ries painted "Life Blooms Drug Free," on the north wall of the hay barn which won second place in the teen statewide division of the contest.

Drawing on inspiration from the wildflowers that grow outside her house. "I wanted to bring a new spin to things, and nature means a lot to people here in Montana," Ries said.

More information on the winners of the 2023 Paint the State Contest can be found at https://paintthestate.org/winners/.

