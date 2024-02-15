Missoula home to pair of artisan chocolate makers

MISSOULA — The go-to Valentine’s Day gift is iconic, a bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates.

While the pharmacy or grocery store has great options for last-minute sweets, Missoula is home to two artisan chocolate makers, taking that heart-shaped box to the next level.

Valentine’s Day and chocolate go together as good as any couple and for the artisan chocolatiers right here in Missoula, the day is a time to celebrate not only love but chocolate."

Those in the business of chocolate know that not every heart-shaped box is made the same.

“Our chocolate, we use limited ingredients, it’s cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sugar,” explained Posh Chocolat co-owner Jason Willenbrock.

“Big companies cannot work the way we do. They don’t have the time to do what we do,” noted Ducrey Chocolate owner Francesco Ducrey.

What they do at Ducrey Chocolate in Missoula, is make chocolate from scratch.

“We are bean-to-bar chocolate makers, meaning from the bean to the bar,” Ducrey told MTN.

That means your Valentine’s Day chocolatey gift took over five days to make — starting with hand sorting the beans and removing the skin.

Posh Chocolat is another bean-to-bar maker in Missoula. “2022 is when I’d say we became 100% bean to bar,” Willenbrock said.

There are only a couple hundred chocolate makers like Posh and Ducrey in the nation and the business owners hope that locals see the value of local, artisan chocolate.

“It really shows that you really care for them because you are supporting someone who takes the time to make good, quality food,” Ducrey said.

The chocolatiers have just as much love for their own creation as the people who receive it.\