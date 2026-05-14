Missoula International School students present community service projects

MISSOULA — The Missoula International School is celebrating 30 years working in the community.

On May 14, pairs of eighth graders celebrated by showing off their service projects.

Yearly, eighth graders present projects they've worked on all year long to their classmates.

This year, the students ran soccer camps for refugees, donated toiletries to the YWCA, and raised $1,000 for dogs in need.

The duos coordinate each part of their project, from calling local non-profits, to running bake sales.

MIS staff say that with students taking the charge, they learn how to make a real difference in Missoula while also bettering their compassion, communication, and critical thinking skills.

Click here to read more about the Missoula International School.