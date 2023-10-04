Missoula IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center reopens on Palmer Street

WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service has reopened its Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Missoula.

The center is located at 2681 Palmer Street with free parking and public transportation available.

Additional funding has allowed the IRS to hire more than 5,000 new employees and to reopen TACs that had been closed due to employee attrition, according to a news release.

All IRS TACs operate by appointment which can be scheduled by calling 844-545-5640. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional information can be found here.

According to the IRS, the fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is online.

Visit www.irs.gov for more information on the following available resources:



Visit Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide for additional information on available services.