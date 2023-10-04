Watch Now
Missoula IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center reopens on Palmer Street

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. The IRS said Tuesday, June 21, 2022, that it will have erased its backlog of last season's tax returns by the end of this week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 2:08 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 16:08:51-04

WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service has reopened its Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Missoula.

The center is located at 2681 Palmer Street with free parking and public transportation available.

Additional funding has allowed the IRS to hire more than 5,000 new employees and to reopen TACs that had been closed due to employee attrition, according to a news release.

All IRS TACs operate by appointment which can be scheduled by calling 844-545-5640. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional information can be found here.

Missoula IRS TAC Map
The IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center in Missoula is located at 2681 Palmer Street.

According to the IRS, the fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is online.

Visit www.irs.gov for more information on the following available resources:

Visit Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide for additional information on available services.

