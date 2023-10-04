Missoula IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center reopens on Palmer Street

WASHINGTON, DC — The Internal Revenue Service has reopened its Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Missoula.
The center is located at 2681 Palmer Street with free parking and public transportation available.
Additional funding has allowed the IRS to hire more than 5,000 new employees and to reopen TACs that had been closed due to employee attrition, according to a news release.
All IRS TACs operate by appointment which can be scheduled by calling 844-545-5640. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional information can be found here.
According to the IRS, the fastest and easiest way for taxpayers to get the help they need is online.
Visit www.irs.gov for more information on the following available resources:
- IRS Online Account: taxpayers can securely access their individual account information.
- Where’s My Refund?: taxpayers can check their refund status and estimated delivery date.
- Free File: taxpayers can use free tax software offered through IRS partners that allow them to file their taxes online.
- Identity Protection Pin (IP PIN): taxpayers can prevent someone from using their information to file a fraudulent tax return.
- Get Transcript: taxpayers can view and print a tax transcript online.
- Direct Pay: taxpayers can make tax payments or estimated tax payments from their checking or savings account.
- Electronic Federal Tax Payment System: individuals or businesses can make all types of federal tax payments.
- Online Payment Agreement: taxpayers can set up installment payments to pay taxes they owe.
- Where’s My Amended Return?: taxpayers can track the status of their amended return.
- Interactive Tax Assistant: individuals can get answers to many tax questions.
- All IRS Forms and Publications: individuals can find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications. Those who do not have access to the internet can call 800-829-3676 to order tax forms by mail.
Visit Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide for additional information on available services.