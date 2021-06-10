Missoula jail reopening to the public

MISSOULA — The public is once again being allowed into the Missoula jail following a shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Missoula County Detention Facility to the public and visitors can now enter the facility on a limited basis, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Below is a list of updated practices, as well as the updated visitation schedule:

Reception will request that all visitors wear masks while in the facility.

4 inmates will be allowed in each visitation room at one time.

Visitors will be limited to 3 per inmate.

An inmate’s eligibility for on-site visiting is dependent on their current housing assignment.

It is the inmate’s responsibility to convey their availability to visitors for video visits. Video visitation can be scheduled online at icsolutions.com.

There will be 2 kiosks available to visitors for on-site video visitation.

Visitors may deposit cash or make a debit/credit card deposit on the kiosk in the lobby. If they wish to avoid the fee while depositing cash, or if they have a cashier’s check/money order that they would like to deposit, there are envelopes and a safe next to the kiosk in the lobby that they may utilize. Funds will not be added to the inmate account until the end of the next business day.

Visitors may still mail funds directly to the facility or make an electronic deposit with their debit/credit card online by visiting www.jailfunds.com .

. Money orders and cashier’s checks have a limit of $200.00. The inmate’s name, sender’s name and address as well as all appropriate fields must be completed. If all relevant information is not included, the money order or cashier’s check will be returned to sender.

Funds can be mailed with the inmate’s name to 2340 Mullan Road – Missoula, MT 59808. Please address the envelope with sender’s return name and address.

Inmates will receive mail Monday through Friday. Mail that is delivered on Saturday will be received on Monday evening.

The jail is located at 2340 Mullan Road. People with questions about the policies can call (406) 258-4000.

