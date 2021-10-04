Missoula Job Service to host career fair

MISSOULA — What is billed as Western Montana’s largest career fair is coming to Missoula this week.

Job Service in Missoula is hosting the event which will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday, October 7.

More than 60 employers from around the region are taking part in the event. Careers in health care, transportation, retail, education, banking, and more will be featured, with incentives and other benefits offered by many employers.

There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. Some job seekers will win door prizes offered by Community Medical Center, including a brand-new laptop, a tablet, a coffee maker, and gift cards to local businesses.

The career fair is sponsored by Allegiance Benefit Plan Management and other local businesses, including KPAX.

The event, which happens only once a year, runs from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday with veterans and their families admitted a half hour early at 2:30 p.m.

