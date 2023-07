LOLO - A 50-year-old man from Missoula died in a Friday afternoon rollover crash on U.S. Highway 12.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 17, west of Lolo.

The driver of a GMC Jimmy was heading westbound when he lost control on a curve and went off the road.

The vehicle then rolled over and landed in Lolo Creek. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.