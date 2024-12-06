Watch Now
Missoula man dies in Highway 93 crash near Evaro

MISSOULA — A Missoula man died in a one-vehicle crash in the Evaro area on November 28, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported on Friday the crash happened at 10:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 93 North near mile marker 5.

The 20-year-old driver was heading south on Highway 93 when he missed a curve "at a high rate of speed," the MHP reports.

The Chevy Silverado pickup truck crashed into a guardrail taking out several posts before going down a hillside and rolling over.

The victim, who was alone in the pickup, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

MHP reports alcohol and speed are suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

