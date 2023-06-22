Missoula Mazda dealership acquired by Young Automotive Group

Flanagan Motors Mazda of Missoula is set to undergo a significant transformation as it becomes Young Mazda on June 26 following its acquisition by the Young Automotive Group.

The move signals the Young Automotive Group's expansion into the Montana market, making it their first dealership in the state.

Paul Byron, who will assume the role of general manager at Young Mazda Missoula, expressed his eagerness to work with the people of Missoula and demonstrate the company's commitment to community growth and involvement.

"At Young, we're dedicated to community growth and involvement. I can't wait to show those who are unfamiliar with our company how we do business," Byron stated.

The Young Automotive Group, founded in 1925 by Jack Olsen, has a strong presence across northern Utah and southern Idaho, with 29 locations.

The decision to acquire Flanagan Motors Mazda was influenced by the reputation and accomplishments of the dealership.

Shannon Flanagan, the current owner of Flanagan Motors Mazda, and his father have played integral roles in Missoula County for almost half a century.

Byron emphasized the opportunity to collaborate with a group of like-minded individuals who share their aspirations.

Flanagan Motors Mazda initially opened its doors 47 years ago, specializing in the sale of used cars.

In 1984, the dealership relocated to its present location and began representing brands such as Mazda, AMC, Jeep, and Renault.

Over the years, the dealership adjusted its manufacturer affiliations, introducing other brands like Lincoln and Mercury.

Following the impact of the 2008 financial crisis, Flanagan Motors Mazda became an exclusive Mazda dealer in 2009, solidifying its focus on the renowned automobile brand.

Upon the completion of the acquisition, Shannon Flanagan, the current owner, will transition into a new role as the community service representative manager.

He is also known for being a passionate advocate for the arts — currently serving on boards such as Arts Missoula, Bare Bait Dance, and the University of Montana College of Arts and Media.

In his new capacity, Flanagan will work closely with the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation, the group's nonprofit organization.

"I feel like the Young Automotive Group has a lot of wisdom,” Flanagan said reflecting on the upcoming transition. "They look at communities as places where people live and work to cultivate relationships that help them run a successful business that enriches the lives of others."

