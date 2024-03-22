Missoula Mendelssohn Club to sing in concert for first time since before COVID

MISSOULA — Some community groups are still making their first appearances since the COVID-19 pandemic, including one Missoula men's choir.

The Missoula Mendelssohn Club will be performing for the community for the first time since 2020.

Their 76th annual spring concert will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2024, in the University of Montana Music Building.

The singing starts at 3 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door.

The performance will last about 45 minutes, and the Mendelssohn members will be accompanied by the Aiga Singers.

The all-male choir is tenor, baritone and bass choir.

They are actively seeking singers, action committee and board members. A signup sheet will be at the concert on Sunday.

Thomas Hensley — who has sung with the group for about seven years will direct the concert for the first time this year — says the group is excited to be sharing music once again.

“I’m looking forward to really just the experience of having the first concert since so many years. We are open to anybody in the community who wants to sing and spread the joy of song, that’s really our mission. Our biggest call to action is spreading music throughout the community.”

More information on the group can be found on their Facebook page.