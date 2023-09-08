Watch Now
Missoula motorcyclist dies in Idaho crash

MTN News
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 11:45:55-04

MERIDIAN, ID - A 57-year-old man died on Thursday, September 7, 2023, when his motorcycle crashed in Idaho.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) reports the crash happened at 3:15 p.m. west of Cambridge, in Washington County.

The victim was heading westbound on State Highway 71 when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes, lost control, and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The ISP reports the rider — who was wearing a helmet — died while being taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

