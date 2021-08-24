Missoula municipal primary election ballots set to be mailed out

MISSOULA — Missoula voters will want to keep an eye on their mailboxes with ballots set to be sent out this week.

The Missoula County Elections Office will mail approximately 47,250 ballots for the Sept. 14 municipal primary election on Wednesday to registered voters in the City of Missoula.

Voters must return their ballots to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day; postmarks are not sufficient. The city primary is an all-mail election, and polling places will not be open on Election Day.

Return postage for ballots is prepaid, and voters also can drop off their ballots at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula prior to the election. Ballot drop-off sites in each ward will also be available on Election Day.

Residents who still need to register to vote or make changes to their registration can do so until 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Missoula County Elections Center. Due to changes in state law, residents can no longer register to vote on Election Day.

The primary is for Missoula mayor and City Council wards 1 and 6. A candidate filings list can be found here. The two candidates in each race who receive the most votes will move on to the general municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Voters who have not received their ballot by Saturday, Aug. 28, should contact the Elections Office.

Six ballot drop-off locations will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only:

Ward 1 –Missoula Public Library, 435 E. Main. St.

Ward 2 –Hellgate Elementary School Administration Office, 2385 Flynn Lane

Ward 3 –The Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St.

Ward 4 –Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Avenue W.

Ward 5 –Missoula Early Learning Center, 2625 Briggs St.

Ward 6 –Franklin Elementary School, 1910 S. 11th St. W.

Voters who are unsure of what ward they reside in can click here for additional information.

Voters with questions may contact the Missoula County Elections Office by calling (406) 258-4751 or via email. Common voter questions can be viewed online. Voters can also learn how Missoula County ensures election integrity here.

The Elections Office is inviting members of the public and media to tour the processes that take place leading up to and after Election Day that ensure accuracy and integrity of elections, a news release states.