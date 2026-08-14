MISSOULA — Missoula Neighbors United did just what their name entails on Thursday morning by connecting Broadway Street disabled residents with City and County planners to make the area more accessible.

Moving through the streets, there was an open dialogue about which sidewalks need fixing and what safety needs must be addressed through future projects.

Missoula Neighbors United holds accessibility audit for West Broadway corridor

"Come together and work on a plan that allows the accessibility not just for one community but for all communities," Bruce Blattner resident Alyxander Kurschner said.

Many projects are in the works for the West Broadway corridor, including changes at the Russell, Burton, Toole, and California intersections.

The Eagle Watch Estates and Bruce Blattner Building are located along West Broadway. Both housing accommodations serve those with disabilities.

Missoula Neighbors United wanted those tenants to share their thoughts with transportation planners before changes to the Broadway area are confirmed.

"From sidewalks not having the correct curbs for wheelchairs or people with accessibility needs to go down to lack of pedestrian crossings and the accessibility for them," Kurschner explained.

There were ten stops along the route. At each, attendees scored the areas out of ten based on certain criteria.

“One is, are there multi-modal facilities? Are there sidewalks? Are there boulevards with trees in them? Can you get around by a way that you choose to get around? Another is the types of destinations around. Is there a mix of places that you want to go and that are inviting to walk to? Another is the site design. Does it feel like a place that you want to be? And then last but certainly not least is safety and accessibility," City of Missoula Senior Transportation Planner Ben Weiss detailed to MTN.

Through moving together and conversing, both people and planners learned more about what the area needs.

"We get a shared understanding of what the challenges are so that when we go to identify solutions, we remember 'Oh, hey, Leslie and her mom had trouble getting over that sidewalk.' We need to make sure that that isn't allowed or that there's an easy way to fix it in the future," Weiss offered.

"It makes us feel like the City is willing to listen to us and our concerns and if you think that the City is fine like it is, always remember you're only one step away from becoming disabled yourself," Kurschner said.

To learn more about the changes planned for West Broadway, click here.