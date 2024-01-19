Missoula organizations joining up to offer free STD and HIV testing

MISSOULA — Rent is a Broadway musical about artists trying to make ends meet in New York.

For the first time, the musical will be performed in Montana at the Missoula Community Theater — and a big sponsor of the show is the LGBTQ+ Community Center. Rent premiered on Thursday night at MCT and runs through January 28.

As a way to give back to the community, MCT is partnering with the LGBTQ+ Community Center to provide free STD and HIV testing at the theater from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 19, and Friday, January 26. Because Rent deals with queer themes, struggles and relationships, the partnership was a perfect fit.

The Center will host a booth at every show with information on their organization. Rent co-director Joe Martinez says the event is just another way to give back to the community.

“The community gives back to us so much. We are a non-profit. We live on donations and our patron ticket sales and grants, you know,” Martinez said. “We are the community theater, so we feel like not only do we have to create community, but we also have to be part of the community.”

Visit https://mctinc.org/ for additional information.