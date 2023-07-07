Missoula Outdoor Cinema set to kick off its 20th year

MISSOULA - The Missoula Outdoor Cinema is back for its 20th summer!

The popular community event is put on by the North-Missoula Community Development Corporation (NMCDC).

"We help neighbors organize to get their own needs met in the community. We also develop permanently affordable homeownership opportunities," NMCDC executive director Brittany Palmer said. "As of recently we also have been working on resident-owned co-ops because housing is such a big need."

She believes that it is important to bring "more services and more community to the Northside."

The Outdoor Cinema will kick off with a showing of "Skate Kitchen" at 1001 Worden Street on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at dusk.

Donations to the Outdoor Cinema will help support the group's work to create affordable housing options and promote neighbors helping neighbors. The group continues to put on this event to bring the community together for an evening of summer fun.

"Well, it's been like a well-loved program of ours over the years. We just hosted a really robust Northside and Westside neighborhood survey and [the Outdoor Cinema] was the most known and the most supported one of our programs," Palmer explained.

"It's just a really great time. I love that we have this opportunity to come together as a community and enjoy one another and watch a movie," shared NMCDC event/volunteer coordinator Julian Costantini.

Costantini said the event would not be possible without volunteers and that the NMCDC is in need of help for this year's event.

"We're looking for volunteers to help with set up, with making popcorn, selling concessions, helping us clean up at the end of the night."

To join the group of volunteers, Costantini says you can attend the Outdoor Cinema and approach them directly. Additionally, you can go to http://volunteersignup.org/4PLLE to sign up online.

Come early and bring a blanket or a lawn chair. This event is something you'll definitely want to check out.