Missoula outdoor market season brings return of Mountain Line trolley

MISSOULA — Mountain Line’s trolley will hit the streets of downtown Missoula on Saturday as farmer's market season continues.

Trolley service will begin at 8:55 a.m. each Saturday and run approximately every 20 minutes until 11:45 a.m.

The trolley runs from the Lewis and Clark Villages and Dornblaser Park and Ride lot down Higgins Avenue to the XXXXs. Riders may catch the trolley at any designated Mountain Line bus stop.

“It feels great to have the trolley back in operation after a year hiatus,” said Mountain Line Director of Operations Jennifer Sweten.

“The Saturday markets are a Missoula staple and we’re happy to provide sustainable, zero-fare service to help decrease traffic and parking congestion downtown," she continued.

All Mountain Line services are free and masks are required for all riders over the age of two. The trolley service run from May 8 through September 25.

